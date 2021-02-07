Traditional big game meal sales continue

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While get-togethers for the big game are being discouraged this year to help stop the spread of COVID, traditional Super Bowl food take-out events are thriving.

The dinners are adding some normalcy to the fire companies who cook the meals.

“I personally, I can’t eat a wing on a day like today. I just see too many of them,” Volunteer Hose Company of Throop Chief Andy Hegedus said.

The fryers are busy this Super Bowl Sunday in Lackawanna County.

“This has been a long standing event now, we’re 15 years strong. We’ve had our greatest year so far, we’re going to do over two and a half ton of fresh cooked wings,” Hegedus said.

In Schuylkill County, it’s more of the same.

“Wings. Perogies, French fries, chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, cheesesteaks, Cheeseballs,” Summit Station Fire Company volunteer Alanza Smith said.

For many fire companies, holding a game day take-out meal event is a tradition. But Sunday’s cookout events are busier than before this year.

“Definitely. Due to COVID everything’s really shut down,” Smith said.

“This year we’ve had about a 40 percent bump,” Hegedus said.

Hegedus says the money raised at Sunday’s event will go towards sprucing up the firehouse.

“We’re doing a building renovation this year. We’re finishing up some aesthetic work,” Hegedus said.

The Summit Station Fire Company has cookouts every other week to help raise much-needed funds. Organizers say they received half the funding this year they usually get. Sales during the food events aren’t what they’re used to, but the increased orders on Super Bowl Sunday could help with that.

“The firefighters need gas for the trucks, that goes to them. Really anything in that fire room, that’s where the money goes. New trucks, masks, anything we can help them with,” Smith said.

The takeout events also help bring the community together for a little while. And it’s never too early to start planning.

To find out where you can order next year’s takeout meal, visit the Summit Station Fire Company website or the Throop Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.