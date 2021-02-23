Tracy Rollins, arrested for death of Rebecca Landrith, arrives in PA for arraignment

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The man accused of killing a former model, then dumping her body on Interstate 80 in Union County, is now in Pennsylvania to face charges.

28-year-old Tracy Rollins was arraigned today. Rollins is accused of killing 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith and leaving her body on the side of the road.

Her body was found the morning of February 7th by a PennDOT worker.

Nearly two weeks after Rollins was arrested in Connecticut for the murder of Rebecca Landrith, state police transported him back to Pennsylvania. Rollins arrived at the Williamsport Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.

He was then taken to State Police Barracks in Milton, where he was arraigned virtually. Rollins, a truck driver from Dallas, Texas, is charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

Rebecca’s family hoping for justice.

“Justice matters to us not just her sister but her other potential victims cause that’s not the kind of crime that someone just has a one off,” said George Landrith, Rebecca’s brother.

The judge denied bail for Rollins because of the seriousness of the charges and Rollins has no local ties to this area.

Rebecca’s family tells Eyewitness News they were in the area last week and built a small memorial where her body was found.





“She mattered. She was loved. She is missed and will be missed, and that’s why our family built the memorial that we built there. It was important to us and that’s why this vigil is important to us,” said George.

The vigil will be held Wednesday night in Loganton at 6 p.m. at the War Memorial on East Main Street.



“And they are going to have a vigil for Rebecca tomorrow night so that she just doesn’t become a number. And that she… And just to tell everyone, you know, her beauty and her talent and how awful it is after brutality. And that she is loved and missed,” said Mary Zinzi, Rebecca’s sister.

Wednesday Night Roads to Peace, a local domestic violence sexual assault center, is holding a vigil for her.