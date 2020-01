This photo provided by Jayson Wagner shows a tractor-trailer that jumped a curb and crashed into a house in suburban Philadelphia, early Saturday, Jan. 4, 20120. Officials spent Saturday morning trying to remove the bright red truck with a Coca-Cola logo on its sides from the twin home in Quakertown. Police say no one else was injured. (Jayson Wagner via AP)

(WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a truck driver sustained only minor injuries when his tractor-trailer jumped a curb on a foggy morning and crashed into a house in suburban Philadelphia.

Officials spent Saturday morning trying to remove the bright red truck with a Coca-Cola logo on its sides from the twin home in Quakertown. Police say no one else was injured.

Investigators say the crash occurred after a curve on the road at about 6:30 a.m.