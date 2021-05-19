Tractor-trailer carrying cars catches fire, Interstate 81 down to one lane

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A section of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County is down to one lane as crews work to cleanup the aftermath of a truck fire.

The call came in just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a tractor-trailer carrying cars on fire. It happened on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 194 in the area of the Clarks Summit exit.

Crews have the fire under control. Interstate 81 southbound is is down to one lane and drivers should avoid the area.

The driver of the truck was not injured.