HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tuesday afternoon, Sugarloaf Township and Hazle Township Fire and Rescue were sent to the scene of a truck and train crash at Oakridge Road and Green Mt Road.

Hazle Township Fire & Rescue Company 141 say that minor injuries have been reported.

Pictures from Hazle Township Fire & Rescue Company 141

There has been no word yet on how the accident occurred.