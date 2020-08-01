Tracking Hurricane Isaias’ potential impact for NEPA

5 PM UPDATE from the National Hurricane Center (WBRE/WYOU-TV) All eyes have been on Hurricane Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) over the past few days, as it tracks toward the United States.

The storm is currently a category one hurricane bringing high winds and heavy rainfall to the Bahamas as it moves to the northwest around 10 mph. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the system traveling very close to Florida, then turning more northeast, affecting the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic as a Tropical Storm. With this current forecast, locations in Eastern PA (such as the Poconos) would have the best chance of seeing the heaviest of rain on Tuesday.

However, we are still several days away and fluctuations in the exact path will happen. A track closer to the coast would give us a greater likelihood of seeing heavy rain. With a track farther east and offshore, our impacts would not be as high.

Keep checking here for the latest updates regarding Hurricane Isaias.