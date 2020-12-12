Toys for Tots community giving back in Sugarloaf Township

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE WYOU) – In its 8th annual year, the Toys for Tots event in Sugarloaf aims to bring joy during the Holiday season.

Toys for Tots organizer, Steve Martonick, hopes to give back to the community, in light of the stressed the pandemic has brought on this year.

The event included a 70 foot Christmas tree, along with Santa and his reindeer stopping by to meet with children.

Donations for Toys for Tots are being accepted at the business of SJM Auto Sales and towing on route 93 in Sugarloaf Township, Luzerne County.