Toyota SportsPlex reopens after months of being closed

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The training center for the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins is reopening its doors for popular activities again.

Public skating returned to the Toyota SportsPlex in Wilkes-Barre Sunday after months of coronavirus closure. Management at the complex says December and January are typically peak months for visitors, but they have been closed since march due to the pandemic.

There are new changes like pre-registering online and limiting attendance.

“We’re open and we’re getting back to normal, but taking a very slow, steady approach to it. We don’t want to open up too many things too fast because we really have to watch the people in the building,” Toyota SportsPlex general manager Jason Garecki said.

“There were a lot of kids here, families, people seemed to not mind wearing masks. Just excited to be out of the house and moving and being in the community again was really nice,” Jenny Carlo of Hanover Township said.

Garecki says curling is the one activity still not open at the sports plex. They hope it returns in the spring.