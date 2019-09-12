Toy Hall of Fame finalists revealed

(WBRE/WYOU) — 12 toys are finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The finalists include the Care Bears, the coloring book, the Fisher-Price popper, Jenga, Magic the Gathering card game, Masters of the Universe action figures, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony and the Nerf Blaster.

Rounding out the top 12, the board game Risk, smartphones and the top. The three toys that receive the most public votes will join the other top three submissions by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

This year’s toy inductees will be announced on November 7 at the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York.