Toy giveaway in Dickson City helps families have a good holiday

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Christmas season, our area’s generosity shines.

Thousands of toys were given out to families Tuesday and will continue Wednesday. Catholic Social Services and Friends of The Poor are helping hundreds of families have a good Christmas.

Toys of any size for children were spread out in the LCBC Church. Jennifer Monacelli’s list is long. It includes six children.

“LOL dolls, arts and crafts. My kids love arts and crafts stuff. Playdough. Legos. That’s a big one too,” Monacelli said.

Monacelli says the price for toys has increased. For the past three Christmases she has relied on Catholic Social Services and Friends of The Poor to fill her children’s wish lists.

“One big toy, two little toys and they have some clothing options. Coats,” Monacelli said.

There are more than 6,000 toys here. They were donated by Friends of The Poor, Toys for Tots and people in the community.

“We have 600 families registered, 1,200 kids. I am excited because this is actually my first year doing it,” Catholic Social Services director of Lackawanna County Ryan Stefanovich said.

Volunteers are helping families choose the right gift.

“One of our core values is dignity and we always want to make sure that we’re providing that wherever possible and so having the parents come in and pick toys that mean something to the children, that are part of their interest, is important to us,” Friends of The Poor president/CEO Meghan Loftus said.

If you have pre-registered with Catholic Social Services and Friends of The Poor, there will also be a pick-up day Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.