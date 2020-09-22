Town Hall Meeting scheduled to discuss issues at SCI Dallas, Waymart

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association is holding a Town Hall Meeting with legislators on October 15, mainly covering safety at SCI Dallas and SCI Waymart after recent incidents of violence.

Other topics being discussed in the meeting include: staff safety, misconducts, problems with hearing examiners, drugs, Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) and COVID giveaways.

The meeting times are 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at VFW Post 283, 757 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

