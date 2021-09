TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local school district is allowing parents to decide if their children should wear masks to school.

The Towanda Area School Board voted 5 to 3 for a parent “opt-out” for the most recent school mask order. Board members say they want students to continue to wear masks until the form can be created, then signed by parents.

Last month, the Wolf administration announced masks will be required in all schools across the commonwealth.