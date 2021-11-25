Touchdown! Annual Turkey Bowl held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A decades-old Thanksgiving Day tradition is living on for another year in Wilkes-Barre. Of course, it’s the annual Turkey Bowl.

Each and every year, a group of people meet at Kirby Park for a friendly game of football. This year, they took the game to the football field by Meyer’s Junior and Senior High School.

This pick-up game started with eight players back in the day and over the years expanded up to the dozens of people who showed up to play Thursday.

“It’s something to do, work up an appetite before you go and eat with your family, everyone just gets together,” said Noah Taylor, who participated in the friendly game.

They have played in rain, sleet, snow, and ice but Thursday they were all grateful for sunny skies. They expect the tradition to continue in 2022 and for many years to come.