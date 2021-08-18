Tornado watch in effect for most of the region

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will continue to push into Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms may become strong to severe, with the main threat of flash flooding and heavy rain.

Roads, areas of poor drainage, streams and creeks have the potential to flood. In addition, there is a low-end chance of a brief, weak tornado.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for a majority of our area but the threat will continue to diminish as the night goes on.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until early tomorrow morning for our viewing area. 1-3″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

You can also track the path of the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.