EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A tornado warning has been issued for Clinton County.

The warning expires at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The areas that have potential to be impacted within the next hour are Beech Creek, Mill Hall, Flemington, Lock Haven and Castanea.

If you are in the path of the storm, you are advised to get to lowest level of home in an interior room. Stay away from windows and outside walls.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.