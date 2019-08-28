Now hiring: USPS looks to fill jobs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An industry considered in crisis for years is now looking to hire. The United States Postal Service wants to fill a variety of positions to get those letters and packages into your hands. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller looks at what’s fueling the job demand and those eager to fill it.

Contemplating ending his retirement, Sean Leachey of Kingston got some job application advice on Wednesday.

“It was just something interesting to look into and give it a try. See what it would be like,” said Mr. Leachey.

He was among a line of candidates answering the call to a United States Postal Service job fair at the Stafford Avenue branch in Scranton.

USPS employees helped the job-seekers complete their profiles with the hopes of filling some positions in great demand. You can chalk it up to a growing number of retirees and the Postal Service’s expanding role of package delivery.

“Everyone starts out as part-time,” said USPS Central PA District Acting Field Recruiter Sheila Cigic. “It’s more about getting your foot in the door and, you know, and then moving into a full-time position.”

One of the biggest needs is for rural carriers who must use their own cars to deliver the mail.

“We need good people to help us deliver the packages. We want to provide the best customer service that we can possibly provide,” said Ms. Cigic.

It’s a job that piques Britney Diaz’s interest.

“I feel like it’s different from the traditional, like, work environment. And I feel that it would be, you know, a good opportunity,” said the Tobyhanna woman.

The timing of this job fair comes just as the USPS is about to become extremely busy. With the holiday season right around the corner, there will be a lot of packages to be delivered.

Some of the jobs are non-delivery like window and desk clerks or mail handler assistants. The employment opportunity is tempting for 86-year-old Jean Antoine of Moosic.

“I would like to interact with the public but I would take something else if that’s all that was available,” said Ms. Antoine.

And help fill a void before the Postal Service’s peak delivery season. The USPS will post more job openings September 3 on its website.