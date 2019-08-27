More bus routes a possibility

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local bus service is hoping to expand its routes in the near future.

A plan has been made that depicts how the transportation system can make more ends meet across northcentral Pennsylvania. The River Valley Transit Center has been working on this plan for the last four years and now they’re finally putting it into action. Although nothing is set in stone, the bus company says they believe adding more routes will benefit everyone in local communities.

For many living in Lycoming County, hopping on the River Valley Transit is one of their top means of transportation.

“I get on the bus on every odd number. 11, one, three and five to the Lycoming Mall and then I catch the Lycoming Mall Bus to here,” Travis Eiswerth of Hughesville said.

“I go all over. I go to Walmart. I go all over the place,” Linda Fulford of Williamsport said.

These bus riders make stops throughout Lycoming County. But soon that could all change. River Valley Transit is considering requesting a feasibility study for a demonstration grant to expand their fixed route transit to several additional counties south of Lycoming County. This would include Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia.

“At the current time, we are just doing some leg work to get all of our ducks in a row to put that document together. We’re hopeful that if approved, that will open up service that will bring individuals from Lycoming County down into areas such as Lewisburg, Danville, Berwick, Selinsgrove, Sunbury and help individuals out,” Andrew Kremser, business manager for River Valley Transit said.

The feasibility study would see what the needs are within those particular areas. It could be anything from age demographic to income demographic.

“This gives opportunity for more individuals to get to work, make medical appointments as well as open up mobility needs for those who lack transportation,” Kremser said.

“It would be good for businesses and help the economy for the most part and there’s a lot of senior citizens, people who can’t drive, getting out of prison, jails, whatever you know?” Eiswerth said.

If PennDOT approves the feasibility study, the River Valley Transit would receive a three-year demonstration grant to access these new areas. Some bus riders shared their concerns.

“Probably affect me a little bit because my granddaughter goes to school and I got to be home by 3:30 to pick her up,” Fulford said.

If the application for the feasibility study is approved it could take one to three years until the actual study takes place or until they see a route potentially being formed.

River Valley Transit is hoping to submit the application to PennDOT by October.