Keeping everyone safe on the roads as school begins

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many students are heading back to school this week, including the Scranton School District where thousands of students are expected to ride the school bus or walk to class.

The entrance to the Scranton High School is at a busy intersection with people heading to Route 11, Route 6 and the interstate. Starting Wednesday, there will be many pedestrians crossing through all the traffic.

Crosswalks can be very busy. Approaching them patiently can be difficult, especially for children and young adults.

“Hit the cross button and wait until the device tells you that you can walk,” Christina Sullivan with the Lackawanna County Highway Safety Program said.

The intersection at Providence Road and Olive Street is one of the busiest crossroads in Scranton. Last year a high school student was heading to class when she was struck by a vehicle and later taken to a hospital.

“Don’t be so sure that the motorist is going to see you. They’re not always going to see you. Make sure you see the motorist,” Sullivan said.

The Lackawanna County Highway Safety Program and PennDOT want to send students and motorists a heads-up ahead of the first day of school on Wednesday.

“We want them, people to be aware the school buses will be out there and that they have to follow the traffic road (laws),” Michael Taluto, a safety press officer for PennDOT District 4 said.

According to Taluto, students should cross more than 10 feet in front of the bus and look both ways before crossing. He adds students should remain seated on the bus so the driver can focus on what’s ahead.

“Save it for recess and save it for a time. You want to get to and from school safely,” Taluto said.

PennDOT says they are going to send a letter to the city to let them know crosswalks need to be painted in front of the high school.