Developing Smithfield Gateway

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A big development project in the Poconos is underway.

A blend of office space, upscale apartments, and retail is coming to Smithfield Township on a historic property. Developers want to help preserve some of that history while turning the property into a new destination.

Photojournalist Tom Gregory was at a kick-off event this morning and has the story. 1,000 new jobs are expected to be created by the project.

Developers hope to have the first phase of the 120-acre property open by 2021.