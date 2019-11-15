Breaking News
Too soon for decorations?

(WBRE/WYOU) — How soon is too soon to get in the Christmas spirit?

A family in Texas says they’re not taking down their Christmas decorations, despite receiving a notice from their homeowners’ association. Nick and Claudia Simonis put their decorations up early this year because Claudia is eight months pregnant.

She says she’s not sure if she’ll be able to put them up once she gets closer to her due date, which happens to be on Christmas Day. The couple received a notice from their HOA saying it was too early to decorate and asked them to wait until a later date.

But Nick and Claudia say they’re leaving them up.

