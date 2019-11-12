Tony Luke’s Is Coming To Mohegan Sun Pocono this December

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mohegan Sun Pocono announced on Tuesday Tony Luke’s will open this December in the redesigned food court.

According to Mohegan Sun Pocono known for its incredible Philly Cheesesteaks, Tony Luke’s also features specialties like the Roast Pork Italian, seasoned French Fries and a vegetarian option, “The Uncle Mike.”

We're thrilled to welcome Tony Luke's to the Mohegan Sun Pocono family and feel that this addition really adds to an already impressive line-up of dining options across our property," said Anthony Carlucci, President & CEO of Mohegan Sun Pocono. "Tony [Luke] and his team have certainly built up an impressive and delicious operation and we're excited to become the first Tony Luke's location in Northeast PA!"

The addition of this well-known brand brings the total of dining options at Mohegan Sun Pocono to more than twelve, rounding out a list that includes the Rustic Kitchen Bistro & Bar, Pearl Sushi Bar, Molly O’Sheas Pub & Eatery, Bar Louie® and many more. Tony Luke’s will be a popular stop in a refreshed Food Court as a new Philly and NYC look and feel is being planned to this area of Mohegan Sun Pocono. Renovations begin mid-November and completion of the significant design upgrade will coincide with a Tony Luke’s opening by late December.

From Mohegan Sun Pocono