Tomato Festival returns to Pittston for 36th year

(WBRE/WYOU) — The annual tomato festival is back in Pittston.

The borough kicked off its 36th year of the event Thursday evening. Whether you like your tomatoes on a chicken sandwich or in a bruschetta mix, the tomato festival has a variety of ways to enjoy the fruit.

Of course, there is also live entertainment, games and people mingling at the four-day festival. The festival prides itself on its homegrown Pittston tomatoes. If you make your way out to the event, you might notice some new attractions, like their new third tier which is an art walk.

“We’ve always wanted to expand. We think that it’s a wonderful way to showcase more things and it’s because we have so much wonderful art,” festival organizer Lori Nocito said.

The festival will hold its annual tomato fight on Saturday. Proceeds go towards local charities.