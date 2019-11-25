Toma Talks Music

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Our own Eyewitness News Anchor Nick Toma talking to fifth-grade music students at the Abington Heights Middle School this morning.

There are about 200 students who attend music classes.

Nick told them about his love of playing the drums since the age of four. We spoke with music teacher Eric Boylan who tells us about the importance of music education in our schools.

“It works on every single brain function that it could possibly work on. So it works on the reading function, the math function, it works on every single thing that they’re doing in school. So it’s a way to tie all of that together into one class” said Eric Boylan, Abing

“I think music once it gets in you becomes a part of your life and being in a band, if you ever get that far is just a great example of cooperation and everyone pitching in for one goal and I think that’s a great lesson to learn,” said Nick Toma.

Nick also told the students about his TV career, and about his continued love of drumming and classic rock.