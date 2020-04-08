Tom Schuster sworn in in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton fills a vacant seat on City Council.

Tuesday, Tom Schuster was sworn in on the steps of City Hall. He is filling former Councilman Pat Rogan’s seat. Rogan moved out of the city, which means he could no longer serve in Scranton. The new councilman says he’s looking forward to serving his commuity.

“With the school district, we were doing some shared services with the city and that’s something that’s been ongoing for the last few months. So with some of those issues and some of those projects there, I thought I could help the district through the city,” Schuster said.

Schuster’s first meeting on the board was Tuesday night.