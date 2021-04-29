Tolling equipment maintenance causes Jim Thorpe turnpike exit closure

CARBON, COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The southbound 87 exit ramp for Jim Thorpe will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, April 30 to 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 1 for tolling equipment maintenance, PennDOT has announced.

During the closure, drivers will not be able to exit the Northeastern Extension of State Route 903 in the southbound directions. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes.

From 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, the southbound entry ramp in the same area will also be closed. Drivers will not be able to use the ramp to enter the Northeast Extension during this time.

Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.