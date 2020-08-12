Toddler dead after accidental drowning in Northumberland County

TURBOTVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A toddler is dead after an accidental drowning in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the toddler was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s above ground pool on the afternoon of August 11th. The child was taken to UPMC-Muncy for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

The police investigation found that the pool deck area was locked and both the toddler’s mother and her boyfriend were asleep at the time of the incident.

Sometime between noon and 2:30 p.m. the child entered the neighbor’s yard and it is believed he was attempting to fill a bottle in order to make bubbles with a toy when he fell into the pool.