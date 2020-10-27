Tobyhanna man arrested for allegedly recording children, women without consent

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say they received a complaint that 41-year-old James Morris Jr. filmed children trying on clothes in a changing room and while they made a Tik-Tok video without the victims’ knowledge or consent.

Police say a search warrant was executed at Morris’s residence where they seized cell phones, computer tablets, storage media devices, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation further discovered that Morris had child pornography as well as recordings of females up their skirts.

Police arrested Morris and filed charges including sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and invasion of privacy.