To toll or not to toll?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is exploring the idea of tolling bridges but House Republicans are working on a plan to stop it with a lawsuit.

They hope a lawsuit will stop the tolling of nine bridges including bridges in Luzerne, Carbon and Susquehanna Counties.

Representative Nike Carroll, the Democratic Transportation Chair, says GOP lawmakers passed Act 88 of 2012 which gave PennDOT the power to toll.

“The very proposal we have today with respect to the nine bridges is a product of the act from 2012 that was introduced and supported by House and Senate Republicans across the state,” Carroll said.

“The ability for us to get goods and services into our stores has already been affected. Now we’re going to tell them that every time they cross one of these nine bridges that they have to pay six times what they have paid in the past,” Representative Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) said.

If the lawsuit is successful, all work and planning on the bridge toll project would have to stop pending any further legal action.