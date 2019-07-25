Tis’ the Season! It’s Christmas In July!

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE /WYOU-TV) A lot of presents are being delivered and bringing great joy to many food pantries for Christmas in July.

This is the time of year when local food banks ask for donations to help support families and children in need of some extra food for the dinner table.

Thursday, a Wegmans’s truck made a special delivery to the Weinburg Northeast Regional Food Bank. Rich Kutz, the Weinburg Food Bank director, says this generous donation will provide for many families.

“We are working with Wegmans, who is one of the sponsors for the Christmas in July food drive. And they’ve graciously provided us a tractor-trailer load of food, that we will be offloading, bringing it into the warehouse, making available to our partner agencies within the four counties that we serve,” Kutz said.

This wasn’t just a small Wegmans truck. It contained 18 pallets worth of food, including canned foods, canned vegetables, breakfast items, and shelf-stable items.

“For the past 22 years, they are one of our very first donors that we partnered with when we dedicated our original food bank down in Wilkes-Barre,” Kutz said.

One in five children face hunger in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, so Christmas in July is helping to put fresh and healthy food onto the tables of those in need especially during the summer months when kids are out of school, that little extra donation can go a long way.