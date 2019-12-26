Tips to stay safe over the winter months

(WBRE/WYOU) — While we may be seeing warmer temperatures, we can’t forget that winter is here.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding families about safety in and around the home this winter. Families using portable generators should make sure they are stored outside. Now is a good time to make sure there’s a working carbon monoxide detector inside your home as well.

Make sure to use plenty of space when using space heaters indoors. Keep flammable objects away. And finally, dress appropriately when going outside.

Another tip: take added precautions when using snow throwers. Never use them indoors and don’t add gas to a running thrower.