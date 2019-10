(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National School Bus Safety Week and there are a number of things students can do on and off the bus to stay safe.

Students are asked to stand a safe distance away from the road at the bus stop and not run to the bus when it arrives. They’re also asked not to distract the bus driver while they’re driving.

PennDOT and school officials want to make sure your students are safe on the bus while also making sure drivers aren’t distracted on the roads.