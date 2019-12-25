Tips to stay healthy while traveling during the winter

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re traveling by plane this winter, you could be sitting next to a stranger who may be sick.

So how can you stay healthy while traveling? Your remedy should begin before you even take flight. Keeping a balanced diet, exercising, and sticking to a regular sleep routine will help your immune system as you travel.

But you can forget about wasting your money on Vitamin C supplements. Experts say there’s no evidence that taking extra Vitamin C will boost your immune system.

Doctors also recommend getting the flu vaccine in case you’re exposed to someone with the flu who doesn’t show any signs of it.