Tips to keep your car running in the wintertime

(WBRE/WYOU) — Before winter really settles in, now is the time to get your vehicle in shape.

Meteorologist Logan Westrope stopped by Motorworld in Wilkes-Barre Township and got some tips to look out for on your vehicle. We’re told it’s best to look for warning signs on your vehicle now before it’s too late.

“You want the vehicle to do the basic functions. You want it to start. You want it to go. And you want it to stop, so some of the basic things you always want to check are your battery. Any extreme temperatures whether it’d be cold or heat, produce a lot of stress on the battery,” Motorworld Service Manager Mike Gyory said.

Gyory says car batteries are only good for about three or four years and you might not even realize it is weak until temperatures get extremely cold.