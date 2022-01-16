Tips to keep pets safe if outside during cold weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With all this nasty weather headed our way, experts are reminding pet owners to keep their furry friends warm.

They say a pet’s fur is not enough to shield them from the cold. It can be harmful to their exposed skin and make them more susceptible to frostbite on moist areas of their face like their ears, nose, eyes and mouth.

Experts say the best thing pet owners can do is bring animals inside.

It’s also recommended that if you do take your pet out for a walk, you should buy them booties to keep their paws safe from the salt and ice melt.