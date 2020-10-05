Tips for safely heating your home in the fall and winter

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heat is on in many homes across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, and that can cause problems.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback is in Hanover Township with what you need to know before turning up the heat for the first time.

We’ve seen two, possibly three, house explosions in our area in the last month. One in Wayne County left a woman severely burned. Eyewitness News asked a local fire chief what people need to know.

Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz says as temperatures drop, people are starting to fire up their heating services again, without having them checked by a professional.

He says that creates a major risk for a leak. He suggests having a professional check your heating systems before turning up the thermostat. We’ve seen recently just how serious these leaks can be.

“Gasoline, it can be, they can be very serious, and it’s almost like the unknown. You don’t see it you’re unreal the build-up. You know unfortunately in the past couple cases that has not worked out well. But people have a tendency to be very complacent. But you can’t be complacent when it comes to gas. It’s the unknown,” Temarantz said.

Temerantz says if you smell gas or suspect a leak get out of the house immediately and call 911.

