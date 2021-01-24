Tips for pet dental care ahead of National Pet Dental Care Month

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — February is National Pet Dental Care Month.

However, you may want to start prepping your pet now. Veterinary doctors say cats and dogs get bacterial build-up in their mouths just like people.

This bacteria can cause tooth decay and lead to chronic pain. They say pet owners should establish a habit of brushing their pet’s teeth once a day, starting with making your pet comfortable with letting you move their lips.

She says dental sticks or treats are a good supplement, but shouldn’t replace a regular brushing routine.

And while a normal toothbrush will work, specialty toothpaste is a must.