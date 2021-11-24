Tips for cooking your turkey safely

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Montoursville fire chief Scott Konkle says he’s seen his fair share of fires throughout the holidays.

When preparing food for the big day, never leave anything unattended while cooking and for those who want to deep-fry their turkey, never do it indoors.

Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and patted dry. Use a smooth concrete surface or a flat area in the backyard. Be sure to stay away from anything flammable, like wooden porches, patios or awnings.

If the turkey is still partially frozen, it could cause the oil to explode.

Make sure your smoke detector batteries are working and keep a fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to put out a fire with oil. If a fire grows out of control, call 911 immediately.

