Tips for a safe Halloween

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In just five days, streets will be filled with superheroes, cartoon characters and creepy creatures knocking on doors for candy and other treats. But some parents worry about their children’s safety as they’re out satisfying their sweet tooth.

Halloween is just around the corner. Kids are gearing up to get into their creative costumes. Some have already nabbed some of their favorite candy while trick-or-treating at safe Trunk or Treat events. But some parents are concerned about the safety of their children as they go out on Halloween night.

“There’s a lot of crazy people in the world nowadays. Unfortunately, it’s the world we live in. I don’t think I’d ever send my kids out alone,” said a parent identified only as Danielle said.

Wilkes-Barre Township patrolman Matthew Godlewski says parents’ fears are valid, but he hasn’t heard of any dangerous incidents in the area while kids are trick-or-treating.

“It’d be new to me. I’m sure it could potentially happen which is why people should take somewhat precaution. But it’s always better safe than sorry,” Godlewski said.

So what can parents do to keep their kids safe? Godlewski recommends children under the age of 12 do not go alone.

“Main thing you really want to do especially if you’re out trick-or-treating, you want to stick to a group, well-lit areas is ideal. If you’re wearing a dark costume, flashlights help. Glow-in-the-dark wristbands help,” Godlewski said.

The American Red Cross also has a list of tips for parents as well. They suggest parents plan the trick-or-treat route in advance to make sure adults know where their children are going and when their children return, to check kids’ goodie bags. Godlewski recommends letting children borrow a cell phone in case of emergency.

“There’s free tracking apps that are out there that should they get lost or they’re in a neighborhood they’re not supposed to be in, parents can be alerted to that and keep an eye on things,” Godlewski said.

The American Red Cross says using face makeup instead of masks is safer. Other recommendations include children walking instead of running and to only visit homes that have a porch light on.

Last but not least, kids should accept treats at the door and never go inside a stranger’s house.