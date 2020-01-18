Tiny community struggles to find residents to help run it

(WBRE/WYOU) — A 44-acre central Pennsylvania community with fewer than 90 residents faces the possibility of being absorbed by an adjacent city because there isn’t enough citizen interest to keep its government functioning.

No one except the newly elected mayor of Mount Carbon showed up this month for a reorganizational meeting. The Schuylkill County borough’s fate has hung in the balance since last year, when all three council members quit and the borough secretary resigned. A retired railroad worker was elected mayor in November with two write-in votes.

The county courthouse is currently collecting residents’ tax payments, but no one is maintaining borough infrastructure.