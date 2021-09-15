Times Leader newspaper hosts job fair at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Looking for the right people for the right jobs.

The Times Leader newspaper hosted a career fair at Mohegan Sun Arena Wednesday. This is the first job event the paper has held in over two years because of the pandemic.

There were 64 recruiters on hand looking to fill positions ranging from office workers to medical staff to manufacturing and more. The in-person career fair was a welcome change.

“It’s just really fun and refreshing to be out again and seeing friendly faces. Everybody’s happy to see each other, they’re happy to greet each other, they’re happy to see job-seekers face to face and that’s so important when someone’s looking either to hire or get a job,” Times Leader Media Group vice president of sales marketing Kerry Miscavage said.



There were both full and part time positions available. Vaccinations were also being offered at the career fair.