Time to change clocks and smoke alarm batteries

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s that time of year, when we have to change our clocks.

But it’s also time to change your smoke detector batteries.

“The cost of the detector isn’t worth the gamble for your life or your family’s life,” Kingston/Forty Fort fireman Christian Hadesty said.

Change your clocks and change your batteries. The message is simple and the process is easy.

“It probably takes longer to get the stepladder out and get it off the wall and undo it than it does to actually swap the battery out,” Hadesty said.

Changing out the batteries in your smoke detectors is something fire departments encourage annually or even bi-annually.

“Make sure that you have not only, one is great, but we always say more is better. So make sure if you have heating appliances in your basement, you maybe have a two or three-story home, you want to have more than one,” Hadesty said.

Another detector you should also have and test a carbon monoxide detector.

“It’s not just your furnace that’s gonna create it. We know that your vehicles left running and certain heating appliances left running can create carbon monoxide as well. Fireplaces. If you have a fireplace in your house. If your chimney is blocked, that can create a carbon monoxide emergency as well. So make sure those detectors are up and running and make sure they’re inspected every year. If it does have a battery, make sure it’s changed,” Hadesty said.

if you don’t have a smoke detector and live in the Kingston, Forty Fort, or Swoyersville area, the Kingston Area Fire Department has a program with the Red Cross to install smoke detectors if you qualify. But they are easy to buy and install on your own.

“The less expensive smoke alarms can be less than $10. It’s less than a pack of cigarettes. That little piece of plastic can save your life. It’s amazing. We have multiple stories of people escaping fires and their lives being saved because of that smoke alarm or carbon monoxide situation too,” Hadesty said.

Officials also recommend that as the weather cools down to clean your chimneys, check your extinguishers, and keep vents for furnaces and heaters clean to prevent fires.