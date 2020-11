EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Days before the election, a local candidate has said he tested positive for coronavirus.

Republican state representative candidate in the 123rd district, Tim Twardzik of Schuylkill County, posted to his official Facebook page he had tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

As precaution, all campaign appearances before Election Day have been canceled. Twardzik is running to claim the seat currently held by Democrat Neal Goodman, who is not seeking re-election.