Thunderstorms this Evening

Two soapbox derby racers from Lycoming County are gearing up for a trip to Ohio. The young drivers have been practicing for next week's international competition in Akron. Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Garrison featured the young competitors. In Lane Two: Lucas McCahan of Muncy.

Eleven-year-old Lucas McCahan of Muncy wants all the speed he can get from his soapbox derby car. He and fellow racer twelve-year-old Sarah Stugart of Williamsport are pushing themselves to the limit as they finish racing at well over twenty miles per hour. Their cars are constantly adjusted in the search for more speed.