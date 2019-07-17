Thunderstorms this Evening

Keep WBRE!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scattered thunderstorms will move across central and eastern Pennsylvania through the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the area.
The main threat is tropical downpours. This heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of roads and poor drainage areas. If these storms become potent enough, strong winds up to 50 MPH are possible.
We expect this rain and thunderstorm action to gradually taper off this evening. However, it will stay warm and muggy tonight and tomorrow. Another shower or storm is possible on Thursday.
–Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell

