Heavy Rain Could Cause Flooding

by: Sami Squires

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We’re feeling muggy this morning as dewpoints are running high ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a a Flood Advisory for central Luzerne County until 2 PM, July 8. Minor flooding is expected in poor drainage areas. Up to 1 inch of rain has already fallen.

While thunderstorms and rain showers are the main threat today, we can’t rule out some gustier winds within a few stronger thunderstorms.

The Severe Prediction Center places northeastern Pennsylvania under a marginal risk for severe weather today, a 1/5 on the severe scale.

We will continue to keep you updated with storms as they develop.

