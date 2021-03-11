Throop Hose Company Number 2 closing its doors

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the end of an era in one Lackawanna County community.

A volunteer fire department that opened in 1903, is closing its doors. The decision to close Throop Hose Company Number Two was made at a meeting Wednesday night.

The fire chief says it’s because of the dwindling number of volunteer fire fighters. Right now they only have 11 on the roster.

Throop has two other hose companies in the borough. Throop Hose Number Two has been in operation for 118 years.