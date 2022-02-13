Throop Borough Fire Department keeps ‘Wing Fest’ going for 17th year

Chicken wings are seen before a chicken wing eating contest, on National Chicken Wing Day, at a Safeway grocery store in Washington, DC on July 29, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Big Game is synonymous with a lot of things. Family, friends, and food.

And one popular game time food was served by up a fire department in Lackawanna County.

The Throop Borough Fire Department has been holding ‘Wing Fest’ for the last 16 years. They offer fresh chicken wings at a great price for the community. And despite price increases for poultry, the community continues to embrace the tradition.

“It’s a great event. It’s great to be with the community members, their families, the community, just a wonderful event. That’s why we continue to do it,” Throop Borough Fire Department Chief Andy Hegedus said.

Those at the department say they this is the first time in 15 years they had to increase prices. $15 gets you 10 jumbo wings with celery and blue cheese.