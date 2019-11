WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Northumberland County three year old has passed away from injuries she endured from an alleged beating.

Arabella Parker was rushed to the emergency room back on October 12. Crews were called to a home on West Shamokin Street due to the child having seizures.

State police soon learned the child was severely injured.

Troopers charged 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton with beating the toddler since July, causing broken ribs, bruising and brain injuries.