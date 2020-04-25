Three taken to hospitals after rollover crash

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A normally quiet community is shaken by a violent crash.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the wreck in Luzerne Borough. A known trouble spot for tractor-trailers along Kelly Street in Luzerne Borough. Borough Police tell Eyewitness News it was a single-vehicle incident caused by erratic driving.

A jeep crashed into a utility pole after rolling. Three inhabitants were taken away to medical centers. No word on their status at this point.

Luzerne Police say the investigation into the cause is ongoing and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.