TRESCKOW, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash in Carbon County caused a vehicle to slam into the front of a home.

McAdoo fire officials tell Eyewitness News around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening, two vehicles crashed on North Chestnut Street in Tresckow, causing one of them to crash into the front door of a home.

No one was home at the time. Three people were transported from the scene for medical treatment.