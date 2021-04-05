Three taken to hospital after car and motorcycle crash in Roaring Brook Township

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Three people were taken to the hospital after an SUV and a motorcycle collided on Route 307 Monday afternoon.

Both the SUV and the motorcycle were driving in the southbound lane between O’Hara Road and Blue Shudders Road when the accident occurred.

Two people were on the motorcycle and one person was in the SUV. There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

The southbound lane is closed, but the northbound lane is open to traffic. PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 9:00 p.m.

State police are investigating.